Mon 01st February 2021 | 06:20 PM

Chinese Police Make Over 80 Arrests Over Fake COVID-19 Vaccines - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Over 80 people have been arrested in China for producing fake COVID-19 vaccines, Chinese state media reported on Monday.

The group of about 80 suspects is accused of producing fake COVID-19 vaccines with normal saline solution starting in September 2020, the official Xinhua news Agency reported.

During the raid, Chinese police confiscated over 3,000 shots of the fake COVID-19 vaccines, the report said.

Chinese police stressed that they were able to trace all the fake COVID-19 vaccines produced by the group.

