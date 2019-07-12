UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Police Seize 4,000 Botcoin Mining Computers Over Electricity Theft

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 02:00 PM

Chinese police seize 4,000 Botcoin mining computers over electricity theft

Police in east China's Jiangsu Province confiscated around 4,000 computers used to mine Bitcoin after a local power company reported abnormal electricity usage, local police said Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Police in east China's Jiangsu Province confiscated around 4,000 computers used to mine Bitcoin after a local power company reported abnormal electricity usage, local police said Friday.

After nearly two months of investigation, police in the city of Zhenjiang found a criminal gang rented nine factories with installed mining equipment, and arrested 22 people.

A suspect surnamed Lan told police that he bought 10 Bitcoin mining computers in 2017 and made profits in southwest China's Yunnan Province. After that he came to Zhenjiang to continue making money through mining and used theft devices to dodge the power bill.

Each mining computer, depending on the models, used 25 to 50 kw hours of industrial electricity per day, and thousands of computers operating around the clock stole power worth nearly 20 million Yuan (around 2.91 million U.S. Dollars), according to the power supply company of Zhenjiang. Bitcoin mining involves heavily power-consuming processes depending on high-performance computers.

The Chinese government has toughened regulation over Bitcoin and other digital cryptocurrency to rein in financial risks, with exchanges closed and trading halted.

Related Topics

Police Electricity China Company Bitcoin Zhenjiang Cryptocurrency Money Criminals 2017 Government Dodge Million

Recent Stories

EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Situation in Iran ..

13 minutes ago

Senior Russian Lawmaker Says Biden's Election Prom ..

13 minutes ago

OPEC Reduces Oil Production to 29.9Mln Bpd in June ..

13 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price announced for Thursday

13 minutes ago

Japan Firms Interested in 2 Major Investment Proje ..

23 minutes ago

Famous poet Saifuddin Saif remembered on his death ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.