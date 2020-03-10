Chinese police seize 6.5 kg of drugs in border province

(@FahadShabbir)

Police have caught six suspects in connection to a drug trafficking case in southwest China's Yunnan Province, with 6.5 kg of methamphetamine seized

KUNMING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Police have caught six suspects in connection to a drug trafficking case in southwest China's Yunnan Province, with 6.5 kg of methamphetamine seized.

After receiving a tip-off, police in the county of Jinping sent a task force to investigate the case.

The county sits on the China-Vietnam border and is under the jurisdiction of the city of Honghe.

After a series of investigations, the local police caught the suspects trafficking drugs in the city of Mengzi on March 5.

This year, Honghe police have cracked three drug cases, with eight suspects caught and 18.43 kg of drugs seized.