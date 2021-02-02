Chinese Politburo Member Urges US to Change Course From 'Misguided' Trump Policies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Member of China's Politburo Yang Jiechi, regarded as one of the main Chinese foreign policy architects, said Beijing was committed to win-win cooperation with the US but Washington must refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of China

Speaking in a virtual address to the US National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, Yang laid out the predicaments that ex-President Donald Trump has left bilateral relations in.

"For the past few years, the Trump administration adopted misguided policies against China, plunging the relationship into its most difficult period since the establishment of diplomatic ties," Yang, the director of the Office of the Central Committee for Foreign Affairs of the Politburo, said.

He went on to say that although Washington was rife with so-called China hawks that spur on a zero-sum game mentality, Beijing maintained its stance on cooperation and mutual interest.

"We believe that peace and development are still the prevailing trend of the times, and that peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation remain the shared aspiration of all peoples," Yang said.

He went on to call for an end to interference in China's most contentious issues on the domestic front, calling them a matter of core interests and national dignity.

"The United States should stop interference in the affairs of Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang, which all matter to China's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the politburo member said.

Yang said that policymakers in Washington must understand and respect that the US and China, as the two largest economies that are intricately linked, have vastly different histories and paths of development.

"[Internal affairs] constitute a red line that must not be crossed. Any trespassing would end up undermining China-US relations, and the United States' own interests," Yang said.

Since taking office, US President Joe Biden's administration has been conducting a review of all the policies put in place by the previous administration, chief among them the trade deal with China.

Midway through his term, Trump launched a trade war with China over the lopsided trade deficit between the two after hiking tariffs on some $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. After several rounds of talks, China agreed to hike up its imports of US agricultural goods to restore its status as the Primary seller of goods to the sprawling US market.

Yang stressed that China's meteoric development in the past 40 years shows the benefits of opening up to the world and working in mutual benefit. This is a policy China wishes to pursue, but unlike the US, does not intend to export its value system or worldview with it.