Chinese Political Academy Begins Spring Semester
Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2024 | 12:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Central Institute of Socialism (CIS), a political academy for non-communist parties and people without party affiliation, held its spring semester opening ceremony on Friday.
Speaking at the ceremony, Hao Mingjin, president of the CIS, called on the students to uphold, develop and improve China's new model of political party system.
He also stressed efforts to concentrate on advancing Chinese modernization, enhance confidence in the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics, build broad consensus and contribute wisdom and strength to transform China into a strong country while achieving national rejuvenation.
About 400 students attended the event.
