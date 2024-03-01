Open Menu

Chinese Political Academy Begins Spring Semester

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Chinese political academy begins spring semester

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Central Institute of Socialism (CIS), a political academy for non-communist parties and people without party affiliation, held its spring semester opening ceremony on Friday.

Speaking at the ceremony, Hao Mingjin, president of the CIS, called on the students to uphold, develop and improve China's new model of political party system.

He also stressed efforts to concentrate on advancing Chinese modernization, enhance confidence in the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics, build broad consensus and contribute wisdom and strength to transform China into a strong country while achieving national rejuvenation.

About 400 students attended the event.

First founded in 1956, the CIS is a political academy for non-communist parties and people without party affiliation. It also offers Chinese cultural education to people from ethnic and religious circles, new social groups, as well as the private sector.

Related Topics

Education China Event From

Recent Stories

Polling for election of NA Speaker underway

Polling for election of NA Speaker underway

26 minutes ago
 Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month ja ..

Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct

58 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

12 hours ago
 IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

14 hours ago
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid we ..

DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast

14 hours ago
 AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immedia ..

AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect

14 hours ago
 Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags

Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags

14 hours ago
 7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship

7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship

14 hours ago
 KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseas ..

KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseases

14 hours ago
 Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November ..

Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November 2025 to meet Rawalpindi's wat ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World