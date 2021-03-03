Chinese political advisers pay high attention to personal information security

Chinese political advisers attach great importance to personal information security and privacy protection, having done a lot of work in recent years in this regard, Guo Weimin, a spokesperson for the annual session of the country's top political advisory body, told a press conference Wednesday

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Chinese political advisers attach great importance to personal information security and privacy protection, having done a lot of work in recent years in this regard, Guo Weimin, a spokesperson for the annual session of the country's top political advisory body, told a press conference Wednesday.

Multiple members of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) have submitted relevant proposals, Guo said, adding that the CPPCC held a teleconference on personal information protection and a symposium on AI-related ethical and legal issues last year.

Political advisers proposed accelerating efforts to improve laws and intensify supervision and law enforcement to crack down upon activities that infringe on personal privacy and personal information security, Guo added.