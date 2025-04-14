Chinese power supply company intensifies bird protection measures in Anyang

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) A Chinese power supply company has intensified bird protection measures and has installed over 580 bird protection covers and more than 3,000 bird spikes in Anyang.

The company has also removed over 400 trees obstructing distribution line corridors and resolved over 2,000 potential bird nest hazards.

The State Grid Anyang Power Supply Company launched a special operation to install bird protection covers and address equipment defects along towers of the 220kV line, CEN reported on Monday.

"This operation is scheduled to last three days. Everyone must strictly follow safety protocols to prevent accidents such as climbing the wrong towers, falling from heights, being struck by falling objects, or electric shocks," said Cui Zhikai, the team leader, during the pre-work safety briefing.

As temperatures rise in spring, bird activity enters a peak period. Due to their unique structure, power line towers are often chosen by birds as nesting sites. The nests - often composed of twigs, grass, wire, and other conductive materials - along with bird droppings, can cause grounding faults and insulator flashovers, posing serious risks to both power grid stability and ecological conservation.

To achieve a balance between safe power grid operation and bird habitat protection, State Grid Anyang Power Supply Company has continued to strengthen bird protection efforts along transmission and distribution lines.

Earlier this year, the company coordinated with local forestry authorities to gain a comprehensive understanding of bird species and distribution patterns in Anyang. Based on this data, targeted field research was conducted along power lines, focusing on bird migration and nesting behaviors. A joint action plan for bird protection was subsequently developed.

Since the start of spring, the company has intensified line inspections using a combined "manual patrol + drone inspection, approach to monitor areas with frequent bird activity. For the 220kV lines, a triple-protection strategy - comprising bird spikes, bird baffles, and bird covers - has been deployed. For key sections of the 110kV lines, a dual-protection system of bird spikes and either baffles or covers has been implemented.

Going forward, the company will continue to enhance inspections and eliminate risks, working toward full triple protection coverage on all 220kV lines and full dual protection on key sections of 110kV lines, with the ultimate goal of ensuring the safe and stable operation of the power grid.

