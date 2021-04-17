UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Premier Calls For Unremitting Efforts To Ensure Food Safety

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 02:25 PM

Chinese premier calls for unremitting efforts to ensure food safety

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has urged unremitting efforts to ensure food safety, highlighting its close relationship to people's health

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has urged unremitting efforts to ensure food safety, highlighting its close relationship to people's health.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks on Friday in an instruction to a video conference commending model organizations and individuals for their work in the field.

Efforts should be made to improve the oversight mechanism, enhance punishments for illegal acts and strengthen the capacity to handle risks, according to Li.

Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, attended the meeting.

Over the years, China has made steady headway in improving food safety, Han said, noting that the challenges facing the country remain severe.

To address the prominent problems in the field, the strictest standards and oversight measures should be adopted and the toughest punishments should be implemented, Han said.

Related Topics

China

Recent Stories

IRSA releases 116,800 cusecs water

2 minutes ago

Italy's foreign trade improves in February month-t ..

2 minutes ago

Canada Suspends Military Training Mission in Ukrai ..

2 minutes ago

China's economy burgeons on post pandemic

5 minutes ago

EU intends to approve member states recovery plans ..

5 minutes ago

Global Covid death toll tops three million: AFP ta ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.