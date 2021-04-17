Chinese premier calls for unremitting efforts to ensure food safety

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has urged unremitting efforts to ensure food safety, highlighting its close relationship to people's health

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks on Friday in an instruction to a video conference commending model organizations and individuals for their work in the field.

Efforts should be made to improve the oversight mechanism, enhance punishments for illegal acts and strengthen the capacity to handle risks, according to Li.

Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, attended the meeting.

Over the years, China has made steady headway in improving food safety, Han said, noting that the challenges facing the country remain severe.

To address the prominent problems in the field, the strictest standards and oversight measures should be adopted and the toughest punishments should be implemented, Han said.