BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday sent a congratulatory message to Mark Carney on his assuming office as Canadian prime minister.

Noting that China attaches high importance to the relationship with Canada, Li said that he is willing to work with Carney to take the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties and the 20th anniversary of the China-Canada strategic partnership as an opportunity to promote China-Canada relations in the right direction of improvement and development, on the basis of equality and mutual respect, so as to better benefit both countries and the two peoples.