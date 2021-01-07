UrduPoint.com
Chinese Premier Congratulates Georgian PM On Re-assumption Of Office

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 01:08 PM

Chinese premier congratulates Georgian PM on re-assumption of office

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday sent a congratulatory message to Giorgi Gakharia on his re-assumption of office as Georgian prime minister

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday sent a congratulatory message to Giorgi Gakharia on his re-assumption of office as Georgian prime minister.

In his message, Li applauded the development of China-Georgia ties and the achievements of bilateral cooperation in various fields.

The Chinese premier said that he is ready to work with Gakharia to continuously deepen bilateral mutually beneficial cooperation and enrich the friendly cooperative relations between China and Georgia for the benefit of the two countries and peoples.

