Chinese Premier Li Congratulates New British PM Starmer
Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2024 | 04:30 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Sunday congratulated new British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on his election, state media reported, the first senior leader in Beijing to do so publicly.
China is "willing to work with the new UK government to consolidate mutual political trust and expand mutually beneficial cooperation", Li told Starmer, according to state news agency Xinhua.
Their call came after days of silence from top officials in Beijing, with the Chinese foreign ministry saying only that it noted the results of the UK election.
By comparison, Chinese leader Xi Jinping congratulated Iran's incoming president Masoud Pezeshkian just hours after his election on Saturday.
China was Britain's fifth-largest trading partner as of 2023, according to the UK Department for business and Trade.
But diplomatic relations between the two countries have been icy in recent years, with Beijing and London sparring over tightening communist control in former British colony Hong Kong.
The two sides have also traded accusations of espionage, with Beijing saying last month that MI6 had recruited Chinese state employees to spy for the UK.
Xinhua on Sunday said Li told Starmer that the "strengthening of bilateral coordination and cooperation was in the interests of both sides".
tjx/smw
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024
Police to ensure tight security on Muharram
PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah
Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum
MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest
Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..
Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959
Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19
Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices
Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas
More Stories From World
-
French voters turn out in number, as far right eyes power30 minutes ago
-
England prop Marler ruled out of second All Blacks Test50 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz faces piano man at Wimbledon as Raducanu sparks home hopes50 minutes ago
-
Deadly Gaza battles, Hezbollah rockets as war enters 10th month50 minutes ago
-
Weghorst emerges as Dutch wildcard ahead of Euros semi60 minutes ago
-
France votes as far right eyes power2 hours ago
-
Heartache and pride as Swiss Euros dream dies2 hours ago
-
Women fight Tokyo election in male-dominated Japan2 hours ago
-
Rodriguez inspires Colombia into semis with 5-0 win over Panama3 hours ago
-
Uruguay beat Brazil on penalties to reach Copa America semi-finals3 hours ago
-
NATO turns 75 with Ukraine and future on line3 hours ago
-
Women fight Tokyo election in male-dominated Japan3 hours ago