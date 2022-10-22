UrduPoint.com

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang Will Not Be Part Of 20th CPC Central Commission - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang Will Not Be Part of 20th CPC Central Commission - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has not joined the new Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) of the 20th convocation, he will retire in March 2023, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported on Saturday.

According to the list of the updated Central Committee published by the news agency, the new Central Committee includes 205 CPC members, but Li Keqiang is not among them.

