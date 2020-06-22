Chinese Premier Li Kieqang to Chair Virtual Summit With EU Leaders on Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday will chair the 22nd China-EU Summit with President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

The meeting will be held in an online format and will mark the 45th anniversary of the establishment of relations between China and the European Economic Commission (predecessor to the EU).

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters that Beijing attaches great importance to the summit and is counting on it to provide a "fresh outburst of energy in bilateral relations in the post-COVID-19 era and contribute to maintaining world peace and stability and driving the global economic recovery."

Chinese leader Xi Jinping will chair the in-person China-EU Summit once it is held.