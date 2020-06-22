UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Premier Li Kieqang To Chair Virtual Summit With EU Leaders On Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 10:10 AM

Chinese Premier Li Kieqang to Chair Virtual Summit With EU Leaders on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday will chair the 22nd China-EU Summit with President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

The meeting will be held in an online format and will mark the 45th anniversary of the establishment of relations between China and the European Economic Commission (predecessor to the EU).

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters that Beijing attaches great importance to the summit and is counting on it to provide a "fresh outburst of energy in bilateral relations in the post-COVID-19 era and contribute to maintaining world peace and stability and driving the global economic recovery."

Chinese leader Xi Jinping will chair the in-person China-EU Summit once it is held.

Related Topics

World China Beijing Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

48 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,379 new confirmed cases of ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah to reopen cinemas, entertainment centres, ..

11 hours ago

Ambassador of Azerbaijan thanks UAE for medical ai ..

11 hours ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi to re-open June 24

12 hours ago

Mosul has been a capital of creative industries fo ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.