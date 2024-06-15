Open Menu

Chinese Premier Li Launches Trade-friendly Australia Visit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) China's Premier Li Qiang embarked on a four-day trip to Australia on Saturday, dangling the promise of expanded trade even as the two nations compete for influence in the Pacific.

Li -- the second most powerful man in China after President Xi Jinping -- touched down in Adelaide at the start of a diplomatic mission across the resource-rich continent.

The premier waved from the plane's doors and was greeted on the airport tarmac by Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, other government officials, and a group of photographers and tv journalists.

Flying in from a similarly trade-centred visit to New Zealand, Li is the highest ranking Chinese official to visit either country since 2017.

The premier will tour a South Australian wine grower and check in on two Chinese-loaned giant pandas in Adelaide zoo, hold talks with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese before tucking into a state lunch in Canberra, and then travel to a lithium mine in Western Australia.

His vineyard visit is a nod to China's recent lifting of swingeing trade sanctions on wine, timber, barley and beef exports imposed in 2020 during a diplomatic rift with a former conservative government.

The measures cost Australian exporters an estimated Aus$20 billion ($13 billion) a year.

Australia's rock lobster industry hopes Li will reopen its exports to China, removing one of the last sanctions in place since Albanese's government took power in 2022 and adopted a softer diplomatic approach to Beijing.

The Chinese premier's visit "reflects the improving tone," said Ryan Neelam, director of the foreign policy programme at Sydney-based think tank the Lowy Institute.

More Stories From World