Chinese Premier Li Qiang To Visit Pakistan From Oct 14-17
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2024 | 09:50 AM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) At the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chinese Premier Li Qiang will visit Pakistan from October 14–17, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning announced here on Sunday.
During the visit, Premier Li Qiang of the State Council will attend the 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to be held in Islamabad from October 14-17 and pay an official visit to Pakistan, she said in a statement.
