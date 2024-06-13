Chinese Premier Li Starts New Zealand, Australia Visits
Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Chinese Premier Li Qiang touted trade and "friendship" as he started a tour of New Zealand and Australia on Thursday, a rare visit that comes as both hosts grapple with Beijing's influence in the Pacific.
Second only to President Xi Jinping in China's political hierarchy, Li is the most senior figure to arrive on official business in either nation since 2017.
Over six days, Li will set foot in five different cities, meet two prime ministers, hold talks with a string of business leaders, and engage in China's trademark "Panda diplomacy".
A noisy crowd greeted Li as his motorcade pulled into the Intercontinental Hotel in the heart of New Zealand's capital Wellington.
Cheering supporters banged drums and waved banners, while a smaller group of shouting protesters clambered to get a look at his car.
Shortly after touching down, Li issued a statement highlighting the "fruitful outcomes" that flowed from doing business with China.
Li said he was aiming to renew China's "traditional friendship" with New Zealand, hinting at opportunities to bolster trade, tourism and investment.
China's relationship with both hosts has shifted drastically in the seven years since Li's predecessor toured Down Under.
New Zealand, long seen as one of China's closest partners in the region, has become increasingly bold in its criticism of Beijing's role in the South Pacific.
Meanwhile, Australia has grown closer to the United States in response to China's expanding military might.
But there remains one constant: China is still, by far, Australia and New Zealand's largest export market.
