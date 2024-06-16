Open Menu

Chinese Premier Li Touts Trade In Rare Australia Visit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2024 | 09:20 AM

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Chinese Premier Li Qiang is toasting a turnaround in trade ties with Australia on Sunday with a trip to a major winegrowing region that was hit by Beijing's sanctions.

The highest ranking Chinese official to visit Australia in seven years, Li's four-day trip offers the prospect of lucrative trade after Beijing lifted punitive measures against a string of major Australian exports.

China is by far Australia's biggest trading partner, taking in nearly 30 percent of its exports last year including major commodities iron ore and coal.

Two-way trade reached Aus$327 billion ($216 billion) in 2023.

"Mutual respect, seeking common ground while shelving differences and mutually beneficial cooperation" are key to growing China-Australia relations, Li said on his arrival in Adelaide on Saturday.

The premier recalled Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's fence-mending trip to Beijing last November, saying: "China-Australia relations were back on track after a period of twists and turns.

"

Li is to visit winemakers in the famed Barossa region near Adelaide, hometown of Foreign Minister Penny Wong, who is credited with helping stabilise relations with China.

Wine was among a string of Australian exports, along with coal, wine, timber, barley, beef, and lobsters subjected to Chinese sanctions in 2020 during a diplomatic rift with the former conservative government.

Those sanctions cost Australian exporters an estimated Aus$20 billion ($13 billion) a year.

But they have been gradually lifted since Albanese's government entered power in 2022 and adopted a softer diplomatic approach towards China.

Li and Albanese are set to hold talks behind closed doors in Canberra on Monday, encompassing fractious issues of foreign influence, human rights, rivalry in the Pacific and alleged "unsafe" behaviour by China's military in the region.

But the Chinese premier, who will also head to a lithium mine in Perth, is focusing his visit on economic opportunities.

