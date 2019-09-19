UrduPoint.com
Chinese Premier Notes 'Huge Prospects' For Cooperation With Russia After Talks With Putin

Sumaira FH 45 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 11:00 AM

Chinese Premier Notes 'Huge Prospects' for Cooperation With Russia After Talks With Putin

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has said after his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the two countries have enormous prospects for cooperation

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has said after his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the two countries have enormous prospects for cooperation.

Li arrived in Russia for a visit on Monday. He took part in the 24th regular meeting of the two countries' heads of government in the city of St. Petersburg. On Wednesday, the Chinese premier was received by Putin in Moscow.

"Russia and China have huge prospects for cooperation. The Chinese side is willing to continue interlinking the Belt and Road Initiative with the EAEU [Eurasian Economic Union] and promote further expansion of the scale and quality of bilateral trade," Li said, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

He added that healthy and stable development of Russian-Chinese relations was beneficial not only for the two countries, but also for the entire international community.

The Chinese premier reaffirmed Beijing's commitment to strengthen friendship and deepen cooperation with Russia, as well as jointly defend the UN-led system of international relations and multilateral trading system on World Trade Organization principles.

He also expressed hope that Beijing and Moscow would keep openness in relations and expand mutual access to each other's markets.

On October 2, the two nations will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Back in 1949, the Soviet Union became the first country to recognize Communist China.

Over recent years, Russia and China have boosted their cooperation both in politics and economy. In particular, in 2018, bilateral trade exceeded $100 billion for the first time ever. By 2024, the two countries aim to overcome $200 billion threshold.

