Chinese Premier Outlines Measures To Achieve Work Goals

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2023 | 09:01 PM

Chinese premier outlines measures to achieve work goals

Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday made further arrangements for work to be undertaken for the rest of the year so as to achieve the annual work goals and concretely promote high-quality development

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday made further arrangements for work to be undertaken for the rest of the year so as to achieve the annual work goals and concretely promote high-quality development.

Presiding over the second plenary meeting of the State Council, the cabinet, Li said that the government will fully implement the policy decisions and arrangements of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, seek progress while maintaining stability, accurately and forcefully implement macro-control measures, and harness the synergy between various policies.

