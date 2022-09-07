Chinese Premier Says Beijing Ready to Put Relations With UK on Right Path - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Chinese Premier Li Keqiang congratulated on Wednesday Liz Truss on her victory in the premiership election and said that Beijing was ready to work with London to develop bilateral relations along the right path, Chinese media reported.

The stable development of China-UK relations corresponds to key interests of the population of the two countries, Li said in his message to Truss, as cited by Chinese news agency Xinhua. The premier also reportedly expressed Beijing's desire to work with the United Kingdom to develop the bilateral relationship along the right path toward long-term stability based on mutual respect.

On Tuesday, Truss became the new Tory head and UK prime minister, succeeding Boris Johnson, who announced his resignation on July 7 after a series of scandals. British Queen Elizabeth II asked Truss to form a government as the new prime minister.