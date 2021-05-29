UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Premier Sends Letter To Congratulate China-ASEAN Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 04:56 PM

Chinese premier sends letter to congratulate China-ASEAN cooperation

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang sent a congratulatory letter on Friday to the inauguration of the 2021 China-ASEAN Year of Sustainable Development Cooperation

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Chinese Premier Li Keqiang sent a congratulatory letter on Friday to the inauguration of the 2021 China-ASEAN Year of Sustainable Development Cooperation.

Promoting sustainable development is fundamental to solving multiple global problems, Li noted in the letter, adding that the decision to make 2021 the year for such cooperation reflects the hope of the two sides to ramp up sustainable development in the region. It includes environmental protection, disaster prevention and mitigation, climate change, and poverty reduction.

This year also marks the 30th anniversary of China-ASEAN dialogue relations, which have witnessed considerable progress in bilateral relations and cooperation, he said.

China has always regarded the ASEAN as a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy and supports the ASEAN to strengthen its centrality in regional cooperation and play a greater role in building an open and inclusive regional architecture, Li said.

Li also stressed in the letter that China stands ready to cooperate with the ASEAN partners under the principle of mutual respect, mutual benefit, win-win results, deepening practical cooperation in various fields, and working together to build a closer community with a shared future.

Related Topics

China Progress

Recent Stories

Ceferin says he is in favour of Champions League ' ..

2 minutes ago

We need to plant trees to improve environment: Adv ..

2 minutes ago

German gov't funds hydrogen projects with over 8 b ..

2 minutes ago

IMF lauds China's efforts in stepping up vaccinati ..

2 minutes ago

IREN's countrywide operations against Illegal ciga ..

4 minutes ago

IMF disburses 14.4 mln USD to Gambia for post-pand ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.