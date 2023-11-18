Open Menu

Chinese Premier Stresses Development Of Water Conservancy, High-standard Farmlands

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Chinese premier stresses development of water conservancy, high-standard farmlands

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang has called for efforts to facilitate the construction of farmland-related water conservancy facilities and the high-standard development of farmlands to lay a solid foundation for ensuring the country's grain security.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a recent instruction on farmlands and water conservancy.

Farmland development is a key measure for China to comprehensively guarantee its grain security, Li said, highlighting the role of high-standard farmland nurturing and water conservancy construction in ensuring the stable supply of grain and other major agricultural products.

