UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Premier Stresses Innovation, Entrepreneurship To Bolster Rural Development

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 07:57 PM

Chinese premier stresses innovation, entrepreneurship to bolster rural development

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has called for efforts to promote innovation and enhance the entrepreneurial environment in rural areas while injecting a new impetus into rural development to facilitate employment and income growth among farmers

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has called for efforts to promote innovation and enhance the entrepreneurial environment in rural areas while injecting a new impetus into rural development to facilitate employment and income growth among farmers.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in an instruction delivered to a conference on innovation and entrepreneurship for new farmers and fresh business patterns, which kicked off Thursday in Nanjing, capital of eastern Jiangsu Province.

Innovation and entrepreneurship in rural areas have played a vital role in winning China's battle against poverty and promoting the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects, said Li.

The premier called for efforts to streamline government administration, enhance services as well as encourage mass entrepreneurship and innovation to bring back talent to rural areas, and encourage farmers to start their own businesses or find jobs near their homes.

More efforts are needed to foster new development impetus in rural areas, improve farmers' livelihood, and provide stronger support for agriculture and rural modernization, said Li.

Related Topics

Business China Agriculture Nanjing All Government Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

UAE President&#039;s Decree on equal wages for wom ..

15 minutes ago

Ambassador of Kazakhstan opens &#039;Abai&#039; Cu ..

30 minutes ago

SUZUKI AGS – SHIFT EASY

39 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Observes World Maritime Day 2020

1 hour ago

Vice Chief Of The Naval Staff Confers Military Awa ..

1 hour ago

Canada Says Lukashenko 'Lacks Legitimacy' to Be Be ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.