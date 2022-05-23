UrduPoint.com

Chinese Premier Stresses Stabilizing Economy, Bringing Economy Back To Normal Track

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2022 | 06:28 PM

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has called for taking more policy steps to stabilize the country's economy and bring it back to normal track

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has called for taking more policy steps to stabilize the country's economy and bring it back to normal track.

While chairing a State Council executive meeting, Li also underlined efforts to keep the economy running within an appropriate range, according to a statement released on Monday.

