Chinese premier stresses stabilizing economy, bringing economy back to normal track

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has called for taking more policy steps to stabilize the country's economy and bring it back to normal track.

While chairing a State Council executive meeting, Li also underlined efforts to keep the economy running within an appropriate range, according to a statement released on Monday.