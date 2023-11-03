Chinese Premier To Attend CIIE Opening Ceremony, Deliver Speech
Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2023 | 12:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the opening ceremony of the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum on Sunday and deliver a keynote speech, a Ministry of Commerce spokesperson said Friday.
The opening ceremony will be held in Shanghai, said spokesperson Shu Jueting.