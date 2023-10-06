Open Menu

Chinese Premier To Attend Closing Ceremony Of 19th Asian Games

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Chinese premier to attend closing ceremony of 19th Asian Games

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 8, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Friday.

Li will also hold a welcoming banquet and bilateral events for foreign leaders attending the closing ceremony, spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in a statement.

