Chinese Premier To Attend East Asian Leaders' Meetings On Cooperation

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 04:02 PM

Chinese premier to attend East Asian leaders' meetings on cooperation

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will attend the 23rd China-ASEAN (10+1) leaders' meeting, the 23rd ASEAN-China, Japan and Republic of Korea (10+3) leaders' meeting, the 15th East Asia Summit, the fourth Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) leaders' meeting and the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit via video links from Nov. 12 to 15, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said here Tuesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will attend the 23rd China-ASEAN (10+1) leaders' meeting, the 23rd ASEAN-China, Japan and Republic of Korea (10+3) leaders' meeting, the 15th East Asia Summit, the fourth Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) leaders' meeting and the ASEAN business and Investment Summit via video links from Nov.

12 to 15, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said here Tuesday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Li will attend the series of meetings at the invitation of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc of Vietnam, which holds the rotating presidency of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

More Stories From World

