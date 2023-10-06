Chinese Premier to attend Hangzhou Asian Games closing ceremony on Sunday

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Friday.

Li will hold a welcome banquet and a series of bilateral activities for foreign leaders attending the ceremony, Wang added.

The 19th Asian Games, one of the most prestigious events in the world, is being held from September 23 to October 8, 2023 in Hangzhou, capital of Zhejiang province of China.

More than 260 athletes from Pakistan are competing in this year’s games. Hockey, cricket and Kabaddi had been some of the most successful medal events for Pakistan in the past.

This edition of 19th Asian Games is the largest ever, with around 12,500 athletes from 45 countries and regions competing in 40 sports, 61 disciplines, and 481 events.

APP/asg