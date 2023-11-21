Chinese premier to attend the Virtual G20 Leaders' Summit

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the Virtual G20 Leaders' Summit on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Tuesday.

Premier Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, will attend the summit at the invitation of the government of the Republic of India.

