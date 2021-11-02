UrduPoint.com

Chinese Premier Urges Efforts To Foster, Strengthen Market Entities

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has underlined work in fostering and strengthening market entities to stimulate market vitality and social creativity

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has underlined work in fostering and strengthening market entities to stimulate market vitality and social creativity.

He made the remarks while chairing a symposium during an inspection trip to the State Administration for Market Regulation on Monday.

