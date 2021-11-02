Chinese Premier Urges Efforts To Foster, Strengthen Market Entities
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 07:05 PM
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has underlined work in fostering and strengthening market entities to stimulate market vitality and social creativity
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has underlined work in fostering and strengthening market entities to stimulate market vitality and social creativity.
He made the remarks while chairing a symposium during an inspection trip to the State Administration for Market Regulation on Monday.