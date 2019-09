Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that Chinese Premier Li Keqiang's visit to Russia would give impetus to the development of bilateral relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that Chinese Premier Li Keqiang's visit to Russia would give impetus to the development of bilateral relations.

"I am convinced that your visit will certainly give a good impetus to the development of our interstate economic ties," Putin said at a meeting with Li in the Kremlin.