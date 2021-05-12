UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Presidency Of UNSC Works 'Very Hard' To Return To In-Person Meetings - Envoy To UN

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 10:36 PM

Chinese Presidency of UNSC Works 'Very Hard' to Return to In-Person Meetings - Envoy to UN

Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jung said on Wednesday that he was working very hard to resume in-person meetings at the UN Security Council while presiding over that body during the month of May

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jung said on Wednesday that he was working very hard to resume in-person meetings at the UN Security Council while presiding over that body during the month of May.

The UN Security Council met virtually earlier for a discussion on the situation in Yemen during which Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy once again urged the Chinese presidency to take the Security Council back to its "usual working methods."

"[Holding in-person meetings] is also the strong wish of China, and the vast majority of the council members," Zhang said in response.

"As the President for this month, I have been working very hard for this end."

In recent weeks, Russian representatives at the UN Security Council, including Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, have been advocating for a physical return to the UN Security Council Chamber at United Nations headquarters in New York.

The diplomats argued that it was unreasonable to still meet virtually for consultations on pressing issues of international peace and security due to coronavirus concerns, while New York has reported its lowest number of cases in six months and had decided to lift all pandemic restrictions this summer.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia China Yemen New York Chamber May All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Spartan World Championship 2021 to run in Abu Dhab ..

4 hours ago

Eid will be celebrated on Thursday (today), Centra ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Ara ..

7 hours ago

UAE, Serbia adopt safe travel corridor for vaccina ..

8 hours ago

Murad Saeed expresses grief and sorrow over sad de ..

5 hours ago

Brazil carnival artist rises above pandemic -- on ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.