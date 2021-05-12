Chinese Presidency of UNSC Works 'Very Hard' to Return to In-Person Meetings - Envoy to UN

Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jung said on Wednesday that he was working very hard to resume in-person meetings at the UN Security Council while presiding over that body during the month of May

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jung said on Wednesday that he was working very hard to resume in-person meetings at the UN Security Council while presiding over that body during the month of May.

The UN Security Council met virtually earlier for a discussion on the situation in Yemen during which Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy once again urged the Chinese presidency to take the Security Council back to its "usual working methods."

"[Holding in-person meetings] is also the strong wish of China, and the vast majority of the council members," Zhang said in response.

"As the President for this month, I have been working very hard for this end."

In recent weeks, Russian representatives at the UN Security Council, including Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, have been advocating for a physical return to the UN Security Council Chamber at United Nations headquarters in New York.

The diplomats argued that it was unreasonable to still meet virtually for consultations on pressing issues of international peace and security due to coronavirus concerns, while New York has reported its lowest number of cases in six months and had decided to lift all pandemic restrictions this summer.