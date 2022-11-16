UrduPoint.com

Chinese President Appears To Reprimand Canadian Prime Minister For Leaking G20 Talks

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Chinese President Appears to Reprimand Canadian Prime Minister for Leaking G20 Talks

Chinese President Xi Jinping appeared to reprimand Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday for disclosing private discussions to the news media, in an informal exchange of words partially captured in a video recording in a busy lobby area of the G20 summit in Bali

"Everything we discussed is leaked to the paper.

That's not appropriate, " Xi's interpreter says in English near the start of the clip, adding, "That's not the way the conversation was conducted."

Trudeau is heard responding that "In Canada, we believe in free and open and frank dialogue," adding that they would "work constructively together but there will be things we will disagree on."

Xi responds that they will need to create the conditions first before the exchange abruptly ends.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange China Canada Justin Trudeau Media Xi Jinping

