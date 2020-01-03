UrduPoint.com
Chinese President Appoint New Ambassadors

Fri 03rd January 2020

Chinese president appoint new ambassadors

Chinese President Xi Jinping has appointed two new ambassadors in accordance with a decision by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, according to a statement from the national legislature Friday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping has appointed two new ambassadors in accordance with a decision by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, according to a statement from the national legislature Friday.

Huang Xilian was appointed ambassador to the Philippines, replacing Zhao Jianhua. Cao Xiaolin was appointed ambassador to Tonga, replacing Wang Baodong.

