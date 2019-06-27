UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese President Arrives In Japan For G20 Summit

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 12:36 PM

Chinese president arrives in Japan for G20 summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived here Thursday afternoon for a summit of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

OSAKA, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived here Thursday afternoon for a summit of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

At the 14th G20 summit, slated for Friday and Saturday in the Japanese city of Osaka, Xi will expound China's views and stands on world economy and global economic governance.

On the sidelines, the president is scheduled to attend a leaders' meeting of the emerging-market group of BRICS, which also includes Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa.

He will also take part in a China-Russia-India leaders' meeting and a China-Africa leaders' meeting, and hold a series of bilateral meetings.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Russia China Osaka Brazil South Africa Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

PM Imran congratulates Pak team over brilliant win ..

12 seconds ago

This female Pakistani soldier is serving in UN pea ..

6 minutes ago

Fake Pir grabs Rs18.2 million from follower

15 minutes ago

PC hotel starts charging in dollars due to rupee d ..

28 minutes ago

Khashoggi's Fiancee Says Washington's 'Nothing Hap ..

2 minutes ago

BISE Kohat announces Matric, class 9th and 10th re ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.