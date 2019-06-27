Chinese president arrives in Japan for G20 summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived here Thursday afternoon for a summit of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

OSAKA, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived here Thursday afternoon for a summit of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

At the 14th G20 summit, slated for Friday and Saturday in the Japanese city of Osaka, Xi will expound China's views and stands on world economy and global economic governance.

On the sidelines, the president is scheduled to attend a leaders' meeting of the emerging-market group of BRICS, which also includes Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa.

He will also take part in a China-Russia-India leaders' meeting and a China-Africa leaders' meeting, and hold a series of bilateral meetings.