BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized during his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the importance of the two countries strengthening cooperation in their counterterrorist efforts, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

The two presidents met in Dushanbe at the Fifth Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) on Friday.

"In the current political climate, the two sides need to support each other in matters that represent fundamental interests [for each country] and to strengthen cooperation in the field of counterterrorism," Xi said, as cited by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Xi also noted that he placed particular importance on Chinese-Turkish relations and expressed readiness to work with Erdogan to deepen the existing friendship between the two countries into mutual trust.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry's statement, Erdogan responded that Turkey was ready to strengthen relations with China and expand cooperation in the fields of trade and infrastructure building.

CICA was established at the initiative of Kazakhstan in 1992 with the aim to create conditions for promoting dialogue, decision-making and implementation of measures in the field of security in Asia. As of today, 27 states of Asia are CICA members. Since 2014, the headquarters of CICA is located in Nur-Sultan. Tajikistan chairs the forum in 2019-2020.