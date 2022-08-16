UrduPoint.com

Chinese President Expresses Condolences To Egyptian Leader Over Church Fire

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2022 | 06:00 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed condolences on Tuesday to his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah Sisi, over the deadly fire that killed over 40 people inside a church in the city of Giza.

"I am shocked over the news of the church fire in Egypt, which led to the deaths of a lot of people. On behalf of the Chinese government, the Chinese people and on my own behalf, I express my deep regrets about the death of the people, sincere condolences to the families of the dead and injured, and also wish a speedy recovery to all the victims," Xi wrote in a telegram, as quoted by China Central Television (CCTV).

A major fire broke out Sunday in the Abu Sefein Coptic church in the densely populated Imbalah neighborhood. According to the Egyptian Health Ministry, 41 people died and over 10 sustained injuries as a result of the fire. The Al Arabiya broadcaster reported that most of the dead and injured were children attending Sunday-school classes.

According to Egyptian law enforcement agencies, the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction in an air conditioner located inside the church, and all the deaths were caused by smoke suffocation.

