Chinese President Keeps Plans In Place To Visit Russia By Year's End - Russian Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 04:55 PM

Chinese President Keeps Plans in Place to Visit Russia by Year's End - Russian Ambassador

Chinese President Xi Jinping is still planning to visit Russia in the second half of 2020, despite rescheduling of two major summits due to the pandemic, Ambassador to Beijing Andrey Denisov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Chinese President Xi Jinping is still planning to visit Russia in the second half of 2020, despite rescheduling of two major summits due to the pandemic, Ambassador to Beijing Andrey Denisov said on Thursday.

"The key points of the political agenda for the second half of the current year remain on our working schedule.

Those are Russian President [Vladimir] Putin's official visit to China, as well as PRC President Xi Jinping's participation in the SCO [Shanghai Cooperation Organisation] and BRICS summits in Russia," Denisov said during a conversation on China-Russia economic cooperation after the COVID-19 pandemic, organized by the Valdai Discussion Club.

The summits were originally planned for July but were rescheduled for the fall due to the global epidemic.

