Chinese President Meets With Hong Kong Leader in Show of Support - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Monday to reaffirm that Beijing had a high degree of confidence in her, media said.

The meeting was held in Shanghai ahead of the second China International Import Expo, which begins Tuesday and runs through Sunday, the state news agency Xinhua said.

Xi debriefed Lam on the situation in the autonomous city, which has been gripped by months of anti-government violence, sparked off by a now shelved bill proposing extradition to mainland China.

The Chinese president praised the embattled Hong Kong chief for trying to restore peace and improve the social atmosphere in the city and recognized a great amount of work she had already done to that effect.