Chinese President Planning to Meet With Putin at SCO Summit in September - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in September, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing sources.

The newspaper added that the reason behind Xi's plans to fly to the SCO summit, which will be held in the Uzbek city of Samarkand from September 15-16, was the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.

The trip to Samarkand will highlight Xi's goal to develop closer security cooperation with countries that are not US allies to build a bulwark against Western efforts to contain China, the newspaper said, citing Chinese officials.

Xi Jinping's office has begun to plan meetings on the sidelines of the SCO summit with the leaders of Pakistan, India, and Turkey, as they are expected to attend the event too, the sources said.