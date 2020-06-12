Chinese President Plans to Visit Belarus After COVID-19 Pandemic Ends - Minsk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday during phone talks with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, stressed that he would visit Belarus as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic ends, the Belarusian presidential press service said in a statement.

According to Minsk, the leaders discussed bilateral cooperation between Minsk and Beijing, joint projects and international issues.

"Another topic of the discussion was the planned visit of the Chinese president to Belarus. Alexander Lukashenko stressed that the country was looking forward to this visit, which is expected to enhance strong brotherhood and friendship between Belarus and China," the statement said.

Meanwhile, Xi said that he appreciated face-to-face meetings, which were more effective than phone conversations. The Chinese president also expressed confidence that the meeting would take place soon.

Lukashenko and Xi also addressed the issue of the economic situation in Belarus amid the COVID-19 pandemic, discussing prospects of Belarusian exports to China, according to the statement.