Chinese President Ready To Continue Steady Development Of Relations With New Zealand

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2023 | 07:31 PM

China and New Zealand have developed "healthy and steady" relations over the past decade and should cooperate toward promoting a comprehensive strategic partnership relationship moving forward, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) China and New Zealand have developed "healthy and steady" relations over the past decade and should cooperate toward promoting a comprehensive strategic partnership relationship moving forward, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

"China-New Zealand relations have continued to develop in a healthy and steady way over the past 10 years, which has brought real benefits to both nations. Your current visit is of great significance. We must work together to usher in a new 50-year phase of bilateral relations and to promote the stable and long-term development of a relationship of comprehensive strategic partnership," Xi said at a meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins in Beijing.

Xi also thanked Hipkins for repeatedly stating the importance of cooperation with China after he became prime minister.

