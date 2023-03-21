UrduPoint.com

Chinese President, Russian Prime Minister Mishustin Begin Meeting In Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2023 | 01:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin begin meeting in the Russian Government in Moscow, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

Xi and Mishustin greeted each other with a handshake.

Xi is on a state visit to Moscow from March 20-22 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, which is his first foreign trip after he was reelected by the Chinese National People's Congress as the country's leader for a third five-year term on March 10.

