Chinese President, Russian Prime Minister Mishustin Begin Meeting in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin begin meeting in the Russian Government in Moscow, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

Xi and Mishustin greeted each other with a handshake.

Xi is on a state visit to Moscow from March 20-22 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, which is his first foreign trip after he was reelected by the Chinese National People's Congress as the country's leader for a third five-year term on March 10.