Chinese President to pay state visit Russia

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Russia from March 20to 22 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced in a statement on Friday.

President Xi's visit will be a trip of friendship, cooperation and peace, said Wang Wenbin, another spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, at a regular press briefing.

In response to a question about the visit's arrangement, Wang said Xi will have an in-depth exchange of views with his Russian counterpart on bilateral relations and major international and regional issues of common concern so as to promote strategic collaboration and practical cooperation between the two countries and inject new impetus into the development of bilateral relations.

He noted that the two leaders have maintained close contacts in recent years.

The two presidents have guided the sustained, sound and stable development of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era.