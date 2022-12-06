UrduPoint.com

Chinese President To Visit Saudi Arabia From December 7-9 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2022 | 10:39 PM

Chinese President to Visit Saudi Arabia From December 7-9 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay an official visit to Saudi Arabia from December 7-9, Saudi state-run news agency SPA reported on Tuesday.

The Chinese president will visit the kingdom at the invitation of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the agency said, adding that during the visit, the two leaders will chair a Saudi-Chinese summit.

In early November, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter, that Xi intended to visit Saudi Arabia before the end of the year. The visit has been in the works for months, and the officials of both countries were reportedly working out the details of a meeting between the Chinese president and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

