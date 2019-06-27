Chinese President Urges Seoul to Jointly Resist Protectionism, Support Free Trade

China and South Korea should jointly oppose protectionism, promote free trade and strengthen coordination on international issues, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday at a meeting with his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, in the Japanese city of Osaka

"Our countries need to strengthen coordination within various international formats, including the United Nations and the G20, jointly oppose protectionism, support multilateralism and a free trade system, and promote the formation of an open global economy," Xi said, as quoted by the CCTV broadcaster.

Moon, in turn, noted that South Korea was ready to improve high-level exchanges with China, and promote dialogue and cooperation in various areas to raise bilateral relations to a new level.

"South Korea is ready to work together with China to support multilateralism, free trade, and an open world economy, as this affects the interests of Seoul," he added.

Beijing and Seoul should also strengthen cooperation and accelerate negotiations on a bilateral free trade agreement, Xi said.

"We need to take advantage of all opportunities for joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative, step up the second stage of negotiations on a free trade agreement between China and South Korea, continuously increase trade and strengthen cooperation in environmental protection, in science, technology and financial spheres," Xi said.

The cooperation between Beijing and Seoul is absolutely mutually beneficial, and should not be exposed to any external influence, the Chinese leader added.