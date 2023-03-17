Chinese President Will Visit Moscow on March 20 During State Visit to Russia - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Moscow on March 20 during his state visit to Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin announced that the Chinese President will pay a state visit to Moscow from March 20-22 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Later, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that Xi's visit to Russia will be a visit of friendship that will further strengthen mutual trust and understanding between the countries.

"Moscow," Peskov said, commenting on what city the Chinese Predestine will visit during his stay in Russia.