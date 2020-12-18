UrduPoint.com
Chinese President Wishes France's Macron Speedy Recovery From COVID-19 - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Chinese President Xi Jinping has wished his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, a speedy recovery from the COVID-19 virus, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"On Dec 18, Chinese President Xi Jinping called French President Emmanuel Macron and expressed solicitude over Macron testing positive for COVID-19, wished Macron a speedy recovery and extended firm support for the French government and the French people in their battle against COVID-19, on behalf of the Chinese government and Chinese people," the ministry's statement read.

It also added that the Chinese leader expressed Beijing's readiness to cooperate with Paris on the coronavirus response to tackle the pandemic.

On Thursday, Macron's office reported that the French leader tested positive for the coronavirus, showing symptoms of fever, fatigue, and cough. He has self-isolated for a week in Versailles and continues to work remotely.

First Lady Brigitte Macron, as well as French Prime Minister Jean Castex and lower house chief Richard Ferrand have decided to remain on a week-long self-isolation.

