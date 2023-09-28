Chinese President Xi attends National Day reception

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called on the nation to firm up confidence and strive in unity in the relentless endeavor toward building a strong China and realizing national rejuvenation

"Our strength comes from unity and confidence is more valuable than gold," said Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, at a grand reception held in Beijing to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, CGTN reported.

Xi said the future is bright and the nation should continue to surmount difficulties and march forward.

Li Qiang presided over the reception. Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng attended the event together with around 800 Chinese and foreign guests.