Open Menu

Chinese President Xi Attends National Day Reception

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 28, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Chinese President Xi attends National Day reception

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called on the nation to firm up confidence and strive in unity in the relentless endeavor toward building a strong China and realizing national rejuvenation

BEIJING, (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews-Sept 28th, 2023) :Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called on the nation to firm up confidence and strive in unity in the relentless endeavor toward building a strong China and realizing national rejuvenation.

"Our strength comes from unity and confidence is more valuable than gold," said Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, at a grand reception held in Beijing to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, CGTN reported.

Xi said the future is bright and the nation should continue to surmount difficulties and march forward.

Li Qiang presided over the reception. Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng attended the event together with around 800 Chinese and foreign guests.

Related Topics

China Beijing March Gold Event From Unity Foods Limited Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

World Tourism Day celebrated in Chitral

World Tourism Day celebrated in Chitral

18 minutes ago
 Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf fe ..

Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf felicitates newly elected member ..

18 minutes ago
 Anti drug awareness seminar held in Sukkur

Anti drug awareness seminar held in Sukkur

18 minutes ago
 Grief, anger at Iraq mass for victims of wedding f ..

Grief, anger at Iraq mass for victims of wedding fire

20 minutes ago
 Police Khidmat Markaz issues 73,378 general police ..

Police Khidmat Markaz issues 73,378 general police verification certificates

20 minutes ago
 World Rabies Day: Dog sterilization centers opened ..

World Rabies Day: Dog sterilization centers opened in three KMC hospitals : Mayo ..

21 minutes ago
CTO Lahore intensifies anti-smog campaign

CTO Lahore intensifies anti-smog campaign

21 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar urges ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar urges nation to follow Holy Prophet ..

21 minutes ago
 Mariam Almheiri urges UAE businesses to mainstream ..

Mariam Almheiri urges UAE businesses to mainstream sustainability as a pathway f ..

50 minutes ago
 Azizi Developments launches AED 30 billion Azizi ..

Azizi Developments launches AED 30 billion Azizi Venice in Dubai South

50 minutes ago
 Fujairah CP meets UAE Balloon Team

Fujairah CP meets UAE Balloon Team

50 minutes ago
 Stellar line-up of performers at Tanweer Sacred Mu ..

Stellar line-up of performers at Tanweer Sacred Music Festival

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World